Villarreal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

Matchday three of eight delivers a promising and high-stakes league stage clash in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. Villarreal will be hosting Manchester City in a vital clash, which would help solidify their position in the UCL standings.

Expect drama and strategy implementation in the upcoming clash as both sides have had a mixed campaign in the ongoing UEFA Champions League. Both sides can be unpredictable, and proper playmaking would be vital in the competition.

Manchester City To Visit Villarreal For Key UCL Encounter

Under Marcelino García Toral, Villarreal have had a mixed campaign. Following a loss in the campaign opener by 3-1 to Tottenham Hotspur, they clinched a 2-2 draw against Juventus in UCL 2025-26.

The hosts have displayed some resilience in their previous competition, and they will look to improve their attacking zone in the upcoming clash against the English Premier League titans.

Manchester City is looking to improve its performance following a 2-2 draw against Monaco. Even though the Pep Guardiola-led side clinched a 2-0 win over Napoli, they will look to extend their win count in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26.

Stars like Rodri and Nico González will look to boost their playing line-up in the upcoming away fixture. They will be determined to assert their dominance in UCL.

Villarreal vs Manchester City: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Villarreal vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Villarreal vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Villarreal vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Villarreal vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will take place at Estadi de la Ceramica in Villarreal, Spain.

How To Watch The Villarreal vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Villarreal vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.