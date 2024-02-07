Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid is a narrative that keeps on expanding. It is no secret that the Spanish giants are after the French captain for quite some time, but haven't been able to crack a deal with, Paris ST-Germain. With Mbappe's contract set to expire following the end of the season, the flow of assertions has again begun, and according to multiple reports, Mbappe will join Los Blancos this summer.

Vinicius Jr. reacts to a post that features Kylian Mbappe

With the spiraling out of various claims, it is difficult to gauge which report is genuine and which one is a result of a grapevine effect. In the phase of uncertainty, the social media activity of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. has seemingly become the biggest hint of the apparent development.

A post disseminated by American media outlet Complex has showcased Kylian Mbappe and Vini Jr. together, with the caption, "Kylian Mbappe to join Vini Jr. at Real Madrid,"

The post came to the notice of Vini, who left a reaction on it. The Brazilian has liked the picture of himself sharing the frame with the Frenchman.

Mbappe to Madrid: Saga about to close?

Amid all the reports, Vini's action is seen as the confirmation of what the future holds. A couple of weeks ago, somewhat similar reports broke out, and at that time, Mbappe's camp had quashed the rumours, communicating that nothing solid had taken place. So, with the onset of another set of ebbs and flows, speculations have filled the Internet again, claiming to be more credible this time. What do you think, will Mbappe finally move to Madrid, or he will sign another contract extension with PSG? Or will he come up with another surprise by choosing another club?