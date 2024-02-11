Advertisement

Real Madrid dominated their match against Girona, securing a resounding 4-0 victory. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in the 6th minute, followed by goals from Jude Bellingham at the 35th and 54th minutes, and Rodrygo at the 61st minute. Real Madrid's outstanding performance showcased their prowess, solidifying their lead in the standings.

Vinicius Jr scores a screamer against Girona

Real Madrid vs Girona is set to be a crucial game in the La Liga championship fight, and there has already been an early breakthrough in the game. Los Blancos took the lead, despite early signs of promise from the visitors. At first, Girona had more of the ball, and Real Madrid adopted a more defensive approach. But when the hosts took advantage of their chance, the scales turned. Vinicius Junior got the ball from Federico Valverde in a fantastic play that was executed on the left wing. After deftly sidestepping Yan Couto, Vinicius sent a powerful shot into the far corner, denying Paulo Gazzaniga any chance.

Vinicius scored an incredible goal that left onlookers speechless. It couldn't have come at a better moment for Real Madrid. This was exactly the kind of goal they needed as they looked to increase their advantage over Girona to five points at the top of the La Liga standings.

With a convincing 4-0 victory against La Liga rival Girona, Real Madrid increased their advantage at the top of the table by five points. The strong performance was highlighted by goals from Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo in addition to Jude Bellingham's brace. But Bellingham's joy was short-lived since he was hurt immediately after scoring his second goal and had to leave the pitch. Girona had not lost in 15 league games since their last loss to Real Madrid, but they were unable to overcome the strong home team. Under Carlo Ancelotti's direction, Real Madrid has amassed 61 points from 24 games, solidifying their lead in the championship fight.