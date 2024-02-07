Viral Video: ‘Keep A Messi Jersey In My Car’ Fans React After Messi Signs A Jersey In Traffic



A video has surfaced on the internet in which Lionel Messi has again won the hearts of his billion fans. In this video, amidst the traffic, some of the fans encounter Lionel in the city traffic and get their Argentina jersey signed by the ‘GOAT’. This video has again showcased how, after immense popularity, the footballer is still simple and amazing in his own ways.





3 things you need to know:



Lionel Messi recently won the FIFA Men's Player Award.

Messi is going to play the Copa America 2024.

Messi also won the Ballon d'Or Award.





This video was shared on the social media platform X, in which the fans throw the Argentina National Team jersey into Messi’s car from the window. And Messi, as usual, with a generous smile, pulls out a marker pen, signs the jersey, and gives it back. The fan opened the car door, came out, and shook his hand with the man as a memory, which maybe he’ll remember for the rest of his life. After that, they drove on their way.

The video has gained more than 152K views on the X and many on other platforms, but you can’t count his popularity with mere likes and views. Messi still holds the record for the most liked picture on Instagram.

Note to self keep a messi jersey in my car just in case this happens lol — THE CHOSEN ONE (@fx_margin_call) January 25, 2024





Lionel Messi is currently playing as a forward for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer and the Argentina national team, and he is also captaining them.



This is not the first time Messi has done something that is simple but amazing for others, and even after being considered one of the greatest, he is one of the most simple guys out there.

