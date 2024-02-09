Advertisement

In a Club Friendlies fixture, Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami CF played out a goalless draw, with Vissel Kobe clinching victory in the penalty shootout with a score of 4-3. Vissel Kobe displayed dominance with 17 shots and 48% possession, while Inter Miami struggled with only 5 shots and 52% possession. The match showcased Vissel Kobe's efficient passing, with 86% accuracy. The game concluded with a penalty victory for Vissel Kobe at Japan National Stadium. Lionel Messi’s team continues to have a blunder pre-season as they have displayed poor performances recently.

Lionel Messi laughs at his own teammate after he misses the penalty against Vissel Kobe

On February 7, Lionel Messi had a huge laugh over his teammate Robert Taylor's poor display during a friendly game after the Inter Miami attacker missed two penalty shots. Messi came in as a second-half replacement for Inter Miami against Vissel Kobe in their sixth preseason friendly, which took place at Tokyo, Japan's New National Stadium.

There were questions when Messi was left out of the starting eleven, particularly in light of his recent criticism for not playing in games held in Hong Kong. To the pleasure of the fans, coach Tata Martino chose to substitute Messi for David Ruiz in the 60th minute. Messi was on the pitch, and he made some amazing plays, but Inter Miami was unable to win, and the game ended in a goalless draw. As the game entered a penalty shootout, Robert Taylor went up to take Inter Miami's fourth penalty attempt. Taylor's initial shot was saved by the custodian, despite the fact that his side was leading at the time. A retake was ordered because the custodian had moved off the line, but Taylor's second shot went over the crossbar. Messi and Jordi Alba found humour in the situation, both laughing at Taylor's misfortune.

Lionel Messi's Reaction to Taylor Missing his penalty 😂pic.twitter.com/YI9G5MeJSv — ACE (@FCB_ACEE) February 7, 2024

Despite the shootout heading to sudden death, Messi did not attempt a penalty shot. Finally, a failed penalty by Gregore ensured Vissel Kobe's win against Inter Miami. After a two-week trip of Asia, Inter Miami, owned by David Beckham, will return to the United States for their last preseason encounter against Messi's Argentina's childhood club Newells Old Boys.