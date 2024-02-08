English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami LIVE Streaming: Is Lionel Messi playing today in the friendly match?

Ahead of the match between Vissel Kobe & Inter Miami, concerns surround ‌whether Lionel Messi will compete or not. Is the Argentine striker playing? Know here.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi back in starting XI for Inter Miami | Image:AP
Today at 3:30 pm, football fans can anticipate an enthralling Club Friendlies match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami at the Japan National Stadium. The stage is set for an exciting encounter as both teams showcase their skills and tactics in this highly anticipated fixture. With the match set to take place in a prestigious location, fans and enthusiasts can expect a thrilling display of football prowess.

Will Lionel Messi play in the Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami match? 

According to Lionel Messi’s latest interaction with the media, he said that he is feeling better and would like to appear in the match in Japan, as he previously did not play during Inter Miami’s last match against Hong Kong XI. Messi was reported to suffer a minor injury, but Japan fans can anticipate that one of the greatest footballers of all time will take to the field this Wednesday.

Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami: How to watch the exhibition match?

How to watch Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami live streaming in India?

Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV+ in India at 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

How to watch Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami live telecast in India?

There will be no live telecast of Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami match in India.

How to watch Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami live streaming in the UK?

Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV+ in UK at 11:00 AM BST. Fans will have to subscribe to the MLS Pass to watch the friendly match in Japan live.

How to watch Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami live streaming in the USA?

Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV+ in the USA at 5:00 AM ET. Fans will have to subscribe to the MLS Pass to watch the friendly match in Japan  live.

 Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami: Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe: Maekawa(GK); Hatsuse, Yamakawa, Thuler, Honda; Sakai, Ogihara, Ide; Muto, Osako, Patric

Inter Miami: Dos Santos(GK); Kryvtsov, Aviles, Allen; Sunderland, Ruiz, Gregore, Gressel, Taylor; Suarez, Messi

Published February 7th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

