Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo HUMILIATES HIMSELF with failed trick in Al Nassr's defeat to Al Ain in UAE

Cristiano Ronaldo tried to dribble the ball past his opponents, but two Al-Ain forwards successfully brought down the Portuguese striker.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ronaldo fails to execute trick vs Al Ain
Ronaldo fails to execute trick vs Al Ain | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as a trailblazer and despite his age, the Portuguese has effectively proved why he is a stalwart. Since arriving in Al-Nassr, the star footballer has been an unstoppable force and has attracted a lot of attention in the Saudi Football landscape. But in its latest match against Al-Ain at the ACL first leg quarterfinal match, the opposition humiliated the Portuguese icon.

Also Read: Australia soccer star Sam Kerr pleads not guilty to racially aggravated harassment, prosecutors say

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo effectively stopped by Al-Ain players in their loss to Al-Ain

Cristiano Ronaldo returned from suspension, but Al-Nassr lost 1-0 to Al-Ain in the first leg of their Asian Champions League quarterfinal. During the contest, the famous footballer attempted to dribble the ball past his opponents. However, two Al-Ain strikers effectively hauled down the Portuguese striker, and it appeared that they had enough of his skills on display.

Advertisement

A first-half goal from Moroccan forward Soufiane Rahimi gave one-time champion Al-Ain an edge over Al Nassr ahead of the return match in Riyadh next Monday.

Advertisement

Also Read: Arsenal demolishes Sheffield United 6-0 in latest statement win in EPL title bid

Cristiano Ronaldo is coming off a one-match suspension after his gesture triggered the Saudi Football Association to penalize him and also handed out a ban. A video appeared to show Ronaldo cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis in a gesture that seemed to be aimed at Al-Shabab fans who were chanting the name of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo's longstanding soccer rival.

Advertisement

Al-Ain's fans did the same but were almost silenced in the sixth minute when Ronaldo went close with an overhead kick. In the final moments, he attempted a lob from the halfway line that was just wide of the post. Another shot from close range was saved by Al-Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa. It could have been worse for Al-Nassr as Al-Ain, coached by former Argentine striker Hernan Crespo, had two goals disallowed for offside.

The winner of the tie is guaranteed a semifinal against the Saudi opposition. Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal meet on Tuesday in the second quarterfinal in the western zone — the tournament is divided into two geographic halves until the final.

Advertisement

(With AP Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

an hour ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

an hour ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

4 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

18 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. GM, Magna, and Wipro launch automotive software marketplace

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. Google lays down new user, developer rules in EU

    Tech 18 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: 4 Held For Cheating Financial Analyst of Rs 29 Lakh

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. INCREDIBLE CONINCIDENCE in India for Jonny Bairstow will SHOCK you

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo