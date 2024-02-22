English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 12:12 IST

'We lacked...': Mikel Arteta criticizes critical errors leading to Arsenal's defeat against FC Porto

Mikel Arteta highlights pivotal mistakes as Arsenal succumb to FC Porto in a significant defeat, emphasizing areas for improvement.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Mikel Arteta for Arsenal
Mikel Arteta for Arsenal | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a tightly contested match, FC Porto emerged victorious against Arsenal with a lone goal from Galeno in the 90+4 minute. Despite Arsenal's dominance in possession and passing accuracy, Porto's resilient defense secured the win. The match showcased 8 shots from Porto against 7 from Arsenal, with Porto's efficient use of possession proving decisive. Both teams displayed strong determination, resulting in a thrilling encounter.

Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s loss in the UEFA Champions League 

Following Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to Porto in the first leg of their round-of-16 match in the UEFA Champions League on February 21, Mikel Arteta has identified areas that need to be improved. The Gunners were frustrated in Portugal, as few opportunities were produced throughout the match. Galeno's late curling shot from beyond the box in injury time (90+4') ultimately ended up winning the game.

Arsenal made seven tries but was unable to find the back of the net, while Porto mustered eight shots, two of which threatened David Raya. Arteta underlined the need of addressing specific issues going ahead in light of his reflections on the game. According to Metro , Mikel Arteta said: 

Advertisement

"Obviously we have to manage much better. We cannot win with the way we handled the ball on three occasions in deep areas it’s not good enough. If you want to be in the quarter-finals you have to beat your opponent and this is what we will have to do at the Emirates now."

"We lacked threat. We lacked aggression, especially with the ball in the final third. We can do better. We will learn from that, prepare better, and go and do it."

"I think it’s a team (Porto) that’s very well-organised defensively and they break your rhythm all the time. There are certain things we will have to do much better, we know what to expect."

Also Read: Lewandowksi and Osimhen trade goals as Barcelona draws 1-1 at Napoli

What’s next for Arsenal? 

On Sunday, February 24, Arsenal will face Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. Given Mikel Arteta's significant involvement in the championship fight, a quick recovery is essential. Arsenal are now five points behind Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the EPL standings.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

3 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

14 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

14 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

14 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

14 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

14 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

18 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

21 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

21 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

21 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

21 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. COMAC C919 makes waves at Singapore airshow

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Feed Your Toddlers These Protein-rich Foods To Supplement Their Growth

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING: Santu Pan, R Bangla Reporter Granted Bail as Mamata Loses Face

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Unlearning muscle memory: Challenges that face PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

    Business News10 minutes ago

  5. CS Professional, Executive December exam results on Feb 25

    Education17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo