In a tightly contested match, FC Porto emerged victorious against Arsenal with a lone goal from Galeno in the 90+4 minute. Despite Arsenal's dominance in possession and passing accuracy, Porto's resilient defense secured the win. The match showcased 8 shots from Porto against 7 from Arsenal, with Porto's efficient use of possession proving decisive. Both teams displayed strong determination, resulting in a thrilling encounter.

Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s loss in the UEFA Champions League

Following Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to Porto in the first leg of their round-of-16 match in the UEFA Champions League on February 21, Mikel Arteta has identified areas that need to be improved. The Gunners were frustrated in Portugal, as few opportunities were produced throughout the match. Galeno's late curling shot from beyond the box in injury time (90+4') ultimately ended up winning the game.

Arsenal made seven tries but was unable to find the back of the net, while Porto mustered eight shots, two of which threatened David Raya. Arteta underlined the need of addressing specific issues going ahead in light of his reflections on the game. According to Metro , Mikel Arteta said:

"Obviously we have to manage much better. We cannot win with the way we handled the ball on three occasions in deep areas it’s not good enough. If you want to be in the quarter-finals you have to beat your opponent and this is what we will have to do at the Emirates now." "We lacked threat. We lacked aggression, especially with the ball in the final third. We can do better. We will learn from that, prepare better, and go and do it." "I think it’s a team (Porto) that’s very well-organised defensively and they break your rhythm all the time. There are certain things we will have to do much better, we know what to expect."

What’s next for Arsenal?

On Sunday, February 24, Arsenal will face Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. Given Mikel Arteta's significant involvement in the championship fight, a quick recovery is essential. Arsenal are now five points behind Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the EPL standings.