Advertisement

In the highly anticipated King's Cup semi-final clash, Al-Nassr gears up to face Al-Khaleej at the Al-Awwal Stadium today at 11:30 pm. The spotlight is on Cristiano Ronaldo as he leads Al-Nassr, with fans eagerly awaiting his performance. As both teams strive for victory, this match promises an electrifying showdown for football enthusiasts, eagerly awaiting the outcome.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej match?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo is available to play in the upcoming match against Al-Khaleej. He will be eyeing giving an incredible performance in this incredible semifinal match.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Kings Cup match be played?

The Kings Cup match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Kings Cup match be played?

The Kings Cup match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej will be played at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday,May 1, 2024.

Also Read: Shaheen questions PCB's timing in terminating Haris Rauf's contract

Advertisement

How do I watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Kings Cup match in India?

The Kings Cup match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej live-streaming Kings Cup match in India?

The live streaming of the Kings Cup match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted he is ready for the Cup Semi Final tomorrow. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UNp8YvSpgw — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo)

Also Read: Bayern Munich signals decision is near on new coach

Advertisement

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej live-streaming Kings Cup match in the USA?

In the USA, the Kings Cup match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 2:00 P.M. ET in the USA.

Advertisement

Also Read: Guardiola Sounds Alarm On Chelsea Star's ‘INCREDIBLE THREAT’

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej live-streaming Kings Cup match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Kings Cup match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej will be available on DAZN, as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 7:00 P.m. BST in the UK.