Updated February 29th, 2024 at 09:47 IST

World Cup champion Spain beats France 2-0 to win inaugural edition of Women’s Nations League final

In the Women's Nations League final, Spain defeated France 2-0 thanks to a goal by Aitana Bonmati. It awarded another trophy to the global champions.

Associated Press Television News
Irene Paredes
Irene Paredes lifts the trophy after winning the Women's Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Aitana Bonmati scored to help Spain beat France 2-0 in the Women’s Nations League final on Wednesday, giving the world champions another trophy.

Bonmati, the Ballon d’Or winner, volleyed in a low cross in the first half and Mariona Caldentey doubled the lead shortly after the break in a dominant performance by the hosts.

It was Spain's first victory over France and comes in the inaugural Nations League tournament.

Spain had its breakthrough tournament at the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, winning the title in its third appearance.

The celebrations were marred by one of the country’s worst crises, though, as the then-president of the Spanish soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony to spark an outrage in soccer and Spanish society in general. Rubiales eventually resigned , and prosecutors later accused him of sexual assault.

Spain hasn't lost momentum since becoming world champion. It defeated the Netherlands 3-0 in last week’s semifinal, a result that also secured the team a place in the Paris Olympics.

France was already qualified for the Olympics as the host country.

Spain entered the final at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville having scored a competition-high 26 goals.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 09:47 IST

