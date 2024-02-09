English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

World Cup finalist France, Euro 2020 winner Italy, Belgium and Israel drawn in Nations League group

World Cup runner-up France, European champion Italy, Belgium and Israel were drawn together in a tough group Thursday for the men’s UEFA Nations League that starts in September.

Associated Press Television News
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

World Cup runner-up France, European champion Italy, Belgium and Israel were drawn together in a tough group Thursday for the men’s UEFA Nations League that starts in September.

The Nations League is the next action for UEFA member countries after this summer's European Championship, where France, Italy and Belgium have all qualified for the tournament in Germany and Israel is in the playoffs next month.

Advertisement

Nations League champion Spain was drawn in a group with Denmark plus Switzerland and Serbia who will resume a strong rivalry that was fueled by Swiss wins in their games at the past two World Cups.

Euro 2024 host Germany is in a Nations League top-tier group with Netherlands, Hungary and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Advertisement

Croatia was top-seeded in a group with Portugal, Poland and Scotland.

England was relegated from the top-tier Nations League group in 2022 and will face Erling Haaland-led Norway plus Finland and Greece.

Advertisement

Group-stage games in all four tiers are played from September to November.

In top-tier League A, the top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals in March 2025. The semifinals and final are a mini-tournament hosted by one of the competing countries.

Advertisement

The Final Four is scheduled June 4-8, 2025, before many players return to their clubs for the inaugural 32-team Club World Cup in the United States.

A route to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is also on offer from the Nations League group standings in November.

Advertisement

European playoffs for the next World Cup are scheduled in March 2026 and will offer four entries to the final tournament being played across North America. The 16 teams in those playoffs in two years' time will include four places based on Nations League rankings.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

41 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

44 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

21 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

21 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

21 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney leverages AI for streaming ad technology

    Tech 14 minutes ago

  2. White Paper And Much More: What Transpired at PM's Lunch Meet With MPs

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Techie Shares Recession Fears on Social Media, Loses Job Soon After

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Car recalls continue globally; Honda, GM, and Vinfast call backs

    Automobile21 minutes ago

  5. Red Bull complete eye-catching rebrand, introduce the VCARB 01

    Galleries22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement