Updated January 31st, 2024 at 23:11 IST

Xavi aims to compete in Premier League following the conclusion of FC Barcelona stint

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is expected to leave the club after the season, citing severe pressure and a skewed Barcelona climate as reasons.

Prateek Arya
Barcelona manager Xavi
Barcelona manager Xavi | Image:AP
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is expected to leave the club after the season, citing severe pressure and a skewed Barcelona climate as reasons for his decision. While he did not rule out returning in the future, he may do so with more experience.

3 things you need to know

  • Xavi Hernandez has announced that he will leave FC Barcelona at the end of the season
  • Xavi won the La Liga 2022/23 as the coach of Barcelona
  • Xavi's Barcelona is currently at 4th spot in the league

Also Read | Heartbreak for fans as no Messi vs Ronaldo clash will take place

Xavi aims to stay in Europe

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Xavi had no plans to retire from management, and Saudi Arabia had previously informed him that the Middle East was an alternative for him. Now, Diario AS reports that Xavi intends to continue teaching in Europe.

Xavi has ruled out a return to Qatar, and after a meal with Sergio Busquets and their families in December, his former captain asked him whether he would be interested in taking over at Inter Miami, where ex-teammates Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez are presently playing. Xavi stated that he intends to continue his career in Europe, though another side in Spain has been ruled out.

He intends to take a sabbatical and spend time with his family in Barcelona, raising them as Culers. However, starting the next summer, he will hunt for a new job, albeit the perfect offer may entice him back sooner. His objective is the Premier League, but he is also interested in positions in the Bundesliga and Serie A.

Of course, some of this will be determined by how far his stock has plummeted. Xavi has been heavily chastised for Barcelona's decline this season, and there is no doubt that convincing performances have come in vast minority. However, motivating Barcelona to the title last season was no easy task.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 23:11 IST

