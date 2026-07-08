Zlatko Dalic Steps Down As Croatia Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026 Elimination

FIFA World Cup 2026: Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has stepped down after nine years in charge after his side's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026 following a 2-1 loss to Portugal in the Round of 32.

The Croatian Football Federation announced the news of Dalic's exit on social media on Wednesday.

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In a post on X, The Croatian Football Federation thanked Dalic for his nine-year tenure, praising his successful leadership, achievements, medals, unity-building, and dedication to the national team both on and off the pitch. The federation highlighted the respect he earned from players, staff, and opponents.

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"A humble arrival. An unforgettable journey. A proud farewell. Following nearly nine years, head coach Zlatko Dalic has decided to close his incredibly successful chapter with Croatia. Head coach, thank you for everything - the victories, the achievements, the qualifying berths, the medals, the unity, the respect, and your unwavering commitment to fight for Croatia, both on and off the pitch. The results speak of your coaching virtues. The respect you've earned from your players, staff, and opponents speaks volumes about the person you are," the Croatian Football Federation.

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During Dalic's nine-year tenure, Croatia enjoyed immense success, finishing as runners-up at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and securing third place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, at the 2026 edition, the team fell short of a podium finish, exiting the tournament without a medal.

At the 2026 World Cup, Croatia faced a 4-2 defeat in their campaign opener against England but then defeated Panama 1-0 and Ghana 2-1 before bowing out with a 2-1 Round of 32 loss to Portugal.