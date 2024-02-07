English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Is he the NEW FACE of Mercedes F1? Toto Wolff leaves huge hint on who will replace Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1

Pavitra Shome
Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff
Lewis Hamilton & Toto Wolff after an F1 race | Image: AP
Seven-time Formula One World Champion sent ripples throughout the auto racing world. Ahead of the actual start of the 2023 calendar, the huge Hamilton reveal has been one of the most exciting events to occur so far in 2024. Lewis will race in his final season with Mercedes this year before joining Ferrari in the upcoming season in 2025. It is nothing short of astonishing that the star Formula One driver has signed an extension with his present squad. Moreover, with Lewis' departure, the Mercedes F1 team will lose its racing team's leader. But Toto Wolff has someone in mind to fill Lewis' position.

3 things you need to know

  • Lewis Hamilton will become a part of Ferrari next year
  • Hamilton had signed a two-year extension with Mercedes
  • Lewis moved from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013 and has been with the Silver Arrows for 11 years

Team principal Toto Wolff backs Mercedes driver to replace Lewis Hamilton as the team leader  

Mercedes AMG F1 team boss Toto Wolff believes that with Lewis Hamilton's exiting in 2025, there could not be a more suitable team leader than George Russell, who could take over the reins left behind by the seven-time world champion.

"With all the Lewis discussion, something that has not been talked about enough is George. George has the potential to be the next lead driver in the team. He is of the generation of Lando (Norris) and (Charles) Leclerc and some of the others," said the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team principal as quoted by Sky Sports.

'I couldn't wish for a new team leader when Lewis leaves, no doubt about that,' Wolff added.

Lewis Hamilton's decision to leave well in advance of his departure date has allowed Toto Wolff plenty of time to find a replacement, which he thinks becomes smoother by Russell's competence. Wolff is confident in the Mercedes driver, and expects him to emerge as a leader once Hamilton leaves.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

