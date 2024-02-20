Updated February 20th, 2024 at 15:03 IST
F1 Testing 2024: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For Formula 1 Pre-Season Testing in Bahrain
Ahead of the First race in the Calendar, F1 teams and drivers will line up at Bahrain to test and tune their cars before the season. All F1 Testing 2024 here.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The hype around Formula One is increasing as the 2024 Calendar is set to commence soon. Now that all teams have unveiled their livery, some roaring action is all set to take place, starting in Bahrain. The Bahrain GP will be the first race of the calendar, leading all the way to the Abu Dhabi GP. But before the race, drivers will acclimate themselves to the new rules and the updated cars ahead of the race day. The tests will be hosted in Bahrain, and will last for three days, with drivers spending nine hours to tune themselves before the official campaign begins. The testing will be like a heads-up of the upcoming F1 season.
Also Read: Max Verstappen claims NOTHING will be the same for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes ahead of Ferrari move
Advertisement
F1 Testing 2024 Live Streaming, Bahrain: Full Driver's list, venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know
F1 Testing 2024: Updated Driver's List
Advertisement
Team
Driver 1
Driver 2
Alpine-Renault
|Pierre Gasly
|Esteban Ocon
Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
Ferrari
|Charles LeClerc
|Carlos Sainz
Haas
|Kevin Magnussen
|Nico Hulkenberg
McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|George Russell
Visa Cash App RB
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Yuki Tsunoda
Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Sergio Perez
Sauber/Stake
|Valtteri Bottas
|Zhou Guanyu
Williams
|Alexander Albon
|Logan Sergeant
When will the F1 Testing 2024 take place?
The F1 Testing 2024 will take place from Wednesday, February 21st, and will take place from 12:30 PM onwards.
Advertisement
Where will the F1 Testing 2024 take place?
The F1 Testing 2024 will be hosted at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Advertisement
Also Read: Max Verstappen to Mercedes? Toto Wolff told to make the ultimate signing to replace Lewis Hamilton
How to watch the F1 Testing 2024 Live telecast in India?
Advertisement
Unfortunately, tans in India cannot watch the F1 Testing 2024 live telecast since there is no official broadcaster.
How to watch the F1 Testing 2024 Live Streaming in India?
Advertisement
Fans in India can watch the F1 Testing 2024 Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro.
How to watch the F1 Testing 2024 Live Streaming in the UK?
Advertisement
Fans in the UK can watch the F1 Testing 2024 via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV. The practice will take place from 07:00 AM BST onwards.
How to watch the F1 Testing 2024 Live Streaming in US?
Advertisement
Fans in US can watch the F1 Testing 2024 via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo. The practice will take place from 02:00 AM ET onwards.
How to watch the F1 Testing 2024 Live Streaming in AUS?
Advertisement
Fans in Australia can watch F1 Testing 2024 via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports. The practice will take place from 06:00 PM AEDT onwards.
How to watch the F1 Testing 2024 Live Streaming in CAN?
Advertisement
Fans in Canada can watch F1 Testing 2024 via TSN (English) and RDS (French). The live stream will be available on TSN Direct. The practice will take place from 02:00 AM ET onwards.
Advertisement
Published February 20th, 2024 at 15:03 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.