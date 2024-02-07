Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 19:07 IST

Formula One extends Japanese Grand Prix contract at Suzuka to 2029

The Japanese Grand Prix will stay on the Formula One calendar until at least 2029 after a five-year contract extension to keep the race at the Suzuka Circuit.

Associated Press Television News
Formula One
Formula One | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Japanese Grand Prix will stay on the Formula One calendar until at least 2029 after a five-year contract extension to keep the race at the Suzuka Circuit.

It's a sign of confidence in the Japanese GP ahead of a move — from its usual date in September or October — to April, between the races in Australia and China. That's part of efforts to reduce the distance that teams travel between races and cut back on carbon emissions.

Advertisement

The extension was announced Friday by F1 and Honda Mobilityland, the Honda subsidiary that owns the track.

“Suzuka is a special circuit and part of the fabric of the sport, so I am delighted that F1 will continue to race there until at least 2029,” F1's president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

Advertisement

Suzuka's traditional slot later in the season has seen it often play a crucial role in deciding the title. Max Verstappen secured his second championship there in 2022.

The Japanese GP was first part of the F1 schedule in 1976 and Suzuka hosted its first race in the championship in 1987. It has been the home of the Japanese GP for every edition since 2009, although the race was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 19:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections23 minutes ago

  4. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World24 minutes ago

  5. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement