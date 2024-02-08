Oscar Piastri of Australia leads at the start of the sprint race ahead of the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix | Image: AP

Formula one is roaring back to Shanghai as Shanghai International Circuit is set to host the Chinese Grand Prix from April 19 to 21, igniting the enthusiasm of F1 lovers. Ticket sales for the event officially began at 8 pm on Tuesday. However, the ticketing system was instantly crushed due to large demand.

After 8 pm, JUSS SPORTS ticket selling platform has become viral since many buyers complained that it's difficult to buy tickets.

After several times of trying, Mr. Wang, a car enthusiast, finally managed to purchase four F1 tickets. However, many car enthusiasts had various errors after issuing tickets, and by the time the system returned to normal, the better seating tickets had been sold out.

Regarding this issue, the ticketing platform stated that due to the excessive number of visiting, the server crushed. After emergency repairs, it quickly returned to normal.

In the eyes of industry insiders, this year marks the comeback of F1 China after four years, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Chinese Grand Prix. In addition, Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu will also make his debut at home, and fans are unprecedentedly enthusiastic. So the popularity comes for a reason.

The 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix will introduce a sprint race for the first time. This means that in addition to regular practice, audiences can enjoy intense matches every day during the three days of the competition.