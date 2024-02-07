Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 20:31 IST

Here's Lewis Hamilton's FULL STATEMENT on reasons behind leaving Mercedes for Ferrari

After making a startling decision to move to Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton has broken his silence and addressed the pressing subject, which is his shocking transfer.

Prateek Arya
Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari | Image:X.com/Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

After making a startling decision to move to Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton has broken his silence and addressed the pressing subject, which is his shocking transfer from Mercedes to Ferrari. Hamilton has spent an incredible 11 years with Mercedes, winning 7 world championships for the Silver Arrows in the duration. However, at 39, the Billion Dollar Man decided to accept a new challenge.

Also Read | Revealed: How much money Lewis Hamilton will receive at Ferrari?

Advertisement

While the dust has not yet settled regarding the transfer of Lewis Hamilton, he has come out to describe what the last few days have been for him. Hamilton has released a lengthy statement on social media and through it highlighted his incredible journey with Mercedes. He also stated that he has lived his one childhood dream and is on his way to bringing another dream to fruition.

Here's the whole statement of Lewis Hamilton:

Advertisement

"It’s been a crazy few days which have been filled with a whole range of emotions.

But as you all now know, after an incredible 11 years at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, the time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life and I will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025.

Advertisement

I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfil another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red.

Mercedes has been a huge part of my life since I was 13 years old, so this decision has been the hardest I’ve ever had to make. I’m incredibly proud of all that we’ve achieved together and I’m very grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone I have worked with over the years and of course Toto, for his friendship, guidance and leadership. Together we have won titles, broken records and become the most successful Driver-Team partnership in F1 history. And of course I cannot forget Niki who was a huge supporter and who I still miss everyday.

Advertisement

I must also share my huge appreciation to the whole of the Mercedes-Benz board and everyone at the company in Germany and around the world for supporting me over these 26 years.

But the time is right to make a change and take on a new challenge. I still remember the feeling of taking a leap of faith into the unknown when I first joined Mercedes in 2013. I know some people didn’t understand it at the time but I was right to make the move then and it's the feeling I have again now. I’m excited to see what I can bring to this new opportunity and what we can do together.

Advertisement

However, right now, I’m not thinking about 2025. My focus is on the upcoming season and getting back out on track with Mercedes. I am more driven than ever, I am fitter and more focussed than than ever and I want to help Mercedes win once again. I am 100% committed to the job I need to do and determined to end my partnership with the team on a high.

Thank you to all of you who have been on this journey with me, you have all lifted me up as I chase my dreams and I hope I can continue to make you proud. As always, sending you my love and positive energy." Hamilton wrote on X( formerly known as Twitter)

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 19:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World22 minutes ago

  2. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News27 minutes ago

  4. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  5. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement