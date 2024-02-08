Oscar Piastri of Australia leads at the start of the sprint race ahead of the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix | Image: AP

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala says it's the right time for him to move to Formula E, adding that he has no regrets about spending a few extra years in the junior series for a shot at the elusive Formula 1.

Jehan moved to Formula E after spending four years in the F1 feeder series Formula 2, where he was a part of the Red Bull junior team.

However, he failed to land a seat in F1. Post Formula 2 stint, the 25-year-old served as a reserve driver for Mahindra Racing in Formula E for a year.

"In hindsight yes, everything is different. I was pushing to get into Formula 1 for those few years so I don't have any regrets," Jehan told PTI ahead of his debut Formula E race here.

"I feel like I have come here (Formula E) at the right time, I have matured and I'm still only 25, still young," he added.

Jehan will drive for the Maserati MSG Racing, becoming only the second Indian to take part in the all-electric series after Karun Chandhok.

Jehan's learning process with the Gen 3 Formula E car will continue as his rookie season progresses given the disparate philosophies between the electric race machinery and the Formula 2 cars.

"There will be a lot (of adaptation/ unlearning). I haven't done a race yet in Formula E. Even in Valencia, I missed out as I had some battery issues.

"So, the first real race will be on Saturday. I feel like qualifying. I will be able to adapt to quite well but then races in Formula E are a different story.

"I have done a lot of prep. I was in Monaco for a couple of months. I was going to the factory every day. I have done a lot of days on the simulator, the test in Valencia, and also some private tests in Mallorca," he added.

The Mumbai-born racer was looking forward to racing in front of his home crowd with family and friends cheering in his rookie season but that won't be possible as the Hyderabad E Prix was cancelled earlier this month.

"Definitely, it's disappointing that the race is cancelled. I was looking forward to that weekend, to have the home crowd, my family, and friends that would have been very special, especially in my rookie season in Formula E.

"Hopefully, it's not the end and I have the home race to come back to next year." Having landed a senior professional racing gig after a fair bit of struggle, Jehan is determined to make things work with Maserati MSG Racing.

"I haven't put in any personal goals. I am driving for a luxury brand and they have put their trust in me. I am starting my professional journey so it is my turn to deliver if I want to stay in this category.

"So that is my goal, to score as many points as possible and bring home podiums. I want to stay in Formula E and make a career here. My future now lies here," he added.

With his journey, Jehan hopes he can inspire Indian youngsters to take up racing.

"Hopefully, I can help more fans from India get used to seeing electric racing and enjoy it. My goal is to stick around for a long time and that will maybe help young people from India take the sport or pursue racing."