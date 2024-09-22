Published 22:27 IST, September 22nd 2024

Lando Norris cruises to victory in the Singapore Grand Prix to cut Max Verstappen's F1 lead

Lando Norris survived a couple brushes with barriers as he won the Singapore Grand Prix with ease and cut into Max Verstappen's Formula 1 standings lead Sunday. Norris started on pole position ahead of Verstappen and steadily built a large lead.