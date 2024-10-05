Published 14:43 IST, October 5th 2024
"Sometimes life isn't fair"-Michael Schumacher's Brother Opens Up On F1 Driver's Condition
Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf recently spoke about how life is unfair and he misses the Michael of old days.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Michael Schumacher announces his retirement from Formula One during a press conference at the Suzuka Circuit venue for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, Japan, Oct. 4, 2012. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:43 IST, October 5th 2024