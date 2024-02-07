Advertisement

In a shocking turn of events, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has reportedly decided to join Ferrari from the Formula 1 2025 season onwards. According to reports, the contract hasn't been finalised yet but the talks are said to be in the advanced stage. Last year, Mercedes signed a multi-year contract with Hamilton in a move to keep him for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. However, it now appears that Hamilton may have kept the second year as an option and could leave Mercedes in 2025 itself.

3 things you need to know

Ferrari has been interested in Lewis Hamilton for a long time now

Hamilton, however, chose Mercedes over Ferrari at the peak of his career

If Hamilton does decide to join Ferrari, it will be one of the biggest moves in F1 history

Memes galore as Hamilton decides to join Ferrari

On Thursday, media reports emerged suggesting Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari from the 2025 F1 season. If reports are to be believed, Hamilton, who has been associated with Mercedes for the past 10 years, will reportedly cut short his two-year-long contract to go to Ferrari.

Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with excitement as news of Hamilton potentially joining Ferrari has taken the internet by storm. Here's a compilation of tweets capturing the online community's reactions to the speculated move.

Toto and Lewis Hamilton every race week in 2025: pic.twitter.com/RLgvHdK07q — KK™ (@KevinKip44) February 1, 2024

fred vasseur after ignoring carlos sainz existence and getting lewis hamilton to sign for ferrari instead pic.twitter.com/BMaMoWL5wV — beea (@evilscuderia) February 1, 2024

Me pretending to be a Ferrari fan if Lewis Hamilton moves there pic.twitter.com/advqgrOU4L — Marina (@xxoMarina) February 1, 2024

opening twitter to see ‘Lewis Hamilton’ and ‘Ferrari’ in one sentence pic.twitter.com/cro7nKzNu3 — ً (@tsimiks) February 1, 2024

Lewis Hamilton on his way to Ferrari after seeing the W15 for the first time pic.twitter.com/yzO9ScplpS — Jake (@JR9GD) February 1, 2024

This is unreal!!!



Biggest driver move shock since….. Lewis left Mclaren for Mercedes!



Thought that Lewis would end his career at Merc but a chance to have a blast in the red car may have lured him in.



Fascinating stuff… https://t.co/uiItL9vVGI — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) February 1, 2024

Just been for a run. Have I missed anything? — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) February 1, 2024



