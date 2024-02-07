English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 17:39 IST

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari: Internet explodes as F1 star decides to leave Mercedes from 2025 season

Last year, Mercedes signed a multi-year contract with Lewis Hamilton in a move to keep him for the 2024 and 2025 F1 seasons.

Vishal Tiwari
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a shocking turn of events, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has reportedly decided to join Ferrari from the Formula 1 2025 season onwards. According to reports, the contract hasn't been finalised yet but the talks are said to be in the advanced stage. Last year, Mercedes signed a multi-year contract with Hamilton in a move to keep him for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. However, it now appears that Hamilton may have kept the second year as an option and could leave Mercedes in 2025 itself. 

3 things you need to know

  • Ferrari has been interested in Lewis Hamilton for a long time now
  • Hamilton, however, chose Mercedes over Ferrari at the peak of his career
  • If Hamilton does decide to join Ferrari, it will be one of the biggest moves in F1 history

Memes galore as Hamilton decides to join Ferrari

On Thursday, media reports emerged suggesting Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari from the 2025 F1 season. If reports are to be believed, Hamilton, who has been associated with Mercedes for the past 10 years, will reportedly cut short his two-year-long contract to go to Ferrari.

Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with excitement as news of Hamilton potentially joining Ferrari has taken the internet by storm. Here's a compilation of tweets capturing the online community's reactions to the speculated move.

 


 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 17:23 IST

