Logan Sargeant and Alexander Albon react as they sit outside their team garage ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, Melbourne | Image: AP

Williams driver Logan Sargeant will take no part in the Australian Grand Prix after his team gave his car to teammate Alexander Albon, whose own vehicle was wrecked in a crash in Friday's practice.

In what Sargeant called “the hardest moment I can remember in my career,” the decision leaves F1's only American driver on the sidelines for Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race at the Albert Park circuit after Williams decided Albon was likelier to score points.

Albon lost control and slid into the barriers in the first practice session before bouncing off into the barrier on the other side of the track. Albon was unhurt but did not take part in the second session while Williams checked whether his car could be repaired. The team eventually decided the “extensive damage” meant the car had to be returned to the team's base in England.

Williams confirmed the team had not brought a spare third chassis to the event.

“While Logan should not have to suffer from a mistake that he did not make, every race counts when the midfield is tighter than ever, so we have made the call based on our best potential to score points this weekend,” team principal James Vowles said.

"This decision was not made lightly, and we cannot thank Logan enough for his graceful acceptance, demonstrating his dedication to the team; he is a true team player. This will prove a tough weekend for Williams, and this situation is not one that we will put ourselves in again.”

It will be the first time the Florida-born Sargeant has failed to start a Grand Prix since he made his debut in F1 last year.

Albon, who was born in Britain but races under the Thai flag, has consistently outperformed his American teammate in qualifying and races. Albon scored 27 points to Sargeant's one last year. Neither driver has scored a point yet in 2024, though Albon placed ahead of Sargeant in the two races so far in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.