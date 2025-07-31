Max Verstappen Puts An End To Rumours! Dutch Racer Confirms He Will Be Staying At Red Bull For 2026 Season

Formula One: Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Dutch racer Max Verstappen, on Thursday, July 31st, confirmed that he will stay at Red Bull till the end of the 2026 season, according to Sky Sports.

After Christian Horner was sacked as the Red Bull team principal, speculation of Max Verstappen joining Mercedes ahead of the 2026 Formula One season peaked.

Max Verstappen Confirms He Will Stay With Red Bull

While speaking to the press ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen confirmed that he will be staying with Red Bull even though Christian Horner has been sacked.

"..And I do that on purpose because it makes no sense to start throwing things around, and actually that should be the same for everyone," Verstappen said as quoted by Sky Sports.

He added that it's time for him to end all the rumours regarding his future.

"I think it's time to basically stop all the rumours, and for me, it's always been quite clear that I was staying anyway," he added.

In recent times, it has become a hot topic among Formula One fans. However, the Dutch racer finally put an end to it. There had been many rumours that Verstappen is in constant touch with Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff.

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull till 2028, but he has release clauses in it which could enable him to make an early exit, as per Sky Sports.

After Winning Four Consecutive Championships, Max Struggles In 2025 Season

From 2021 to 2024, Max Verstappen dominated the Formula One Championship, winning it four consecutive times. Although in the ongoing 2025 season, the Dutch racer holds third place in the Driver's Standings with 185 points.

On the other hand, Red Bull holds the fourth position on the Constructors' Standings with 192 points.