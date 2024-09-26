sb.scorecardresearch
Gallen strikes out 11, Diamondbacks end 3-game slide with 8-2 win over Giants

Zac Gallen struck out 11 in six innings, pinch hitter Gavin Smith hit a three-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks ended a three-game losing streak with an 8-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.

