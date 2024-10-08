sb.scorecardresearch
  • Guardians replace injured Tyler Freeman with Ángel Martínez ahead of Game 2 against Tigers

Published 00:05 IST, October 8th 2024

Guardians utilityman Tyler Freeman sustained an oblique injury during a simulated game Sunday and was dropped from the AL Division Series roster prior to Cleveland hosting Detroit in Game 2 on Monday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Guardians replace injured Tyler Freeman with Ángel Martínez | Image: AP
00:05 IST, October 8th 2024