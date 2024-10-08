Published 00:05 IST, October 8th 2024
Guardians replace injured Tyler Freeman with Ángel Martínez ahead of Game 2 against Tigers
Guardians utilityman Tyler Freeman sustained an oblique injury during a simulated game Sunday and was dropped from the AL Division Series roster prior to Cleveland hosting Detroit in Game 2 on Monday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Guardians replace injured Tyler Freeman with Ángel Martínez | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:05 IST, October 8th 2024