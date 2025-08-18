After Pakistan Refuse to Travel to India For Hockey Asia Cup, Bangladesh Likely to Benefit From Withdrawal

Indian sports fans and even citizens not interested in sport were left outraged when it was confirmed that the Pakistan hockey team would be travelling to India for the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, set to be played at Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 onwards.

The subsequent outrage and backlash forced a U-turn and the Pakistan Hockey Federation made it clear the team would not be travelling - even unsuccessfully pitching for a change in hosts.

However, as their participation is now all but confirmed to not be taking place, talks of a replacement team coming in have picked up steam - and it seems likely to be Bangladesh.

Pakistan's Asia Cup Replacement Confirmed?

A source within Hockey India has confirmed that in case Pakistan do not participate, Bangladesh have already been invited to take part. However, the matter will only be confirmed in two days time.

"The Indian government has already said that it is willing to provide visas to Pakistani players, but if they don’t want to come to India, it’s not our problem. Bangladesh has already been invited to participate in case Pakistan doesn’t come, but we will have to wait for two more days to get the confirmation," an HI official told PTI.

"Neither Pakistan or Bangladesh have confirmed anything to us till now. But Bangladesh are likely replacement for Pakistan."

If so, it would be a major victory for those who were not keen to see Pakistan turn up for hockey matches just a few months after the Pahalgam terror attacks.

Why The Clamour Against Pakistan?

Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup, which was a qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup, has been up in the air after the military confrontation with India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

India had launched Operation Sindoor to destroy key parts of the terror infrastructure in Pakistan after the terror attack that killed 26 people.

Indeed, the PHF had suggested that the tournament be moved out of India to another venue - something that did not come to pass.