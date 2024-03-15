×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 19:43 IST

Deepika strikes five, including hat-trick, to hand Hockey Haryana big win over Assam Hockey

Deepika slammed five goals, including a hat-trick, as Hockey Haryana thrashed Assam Hockey 15-0 in the Senior Women National Championship here on Friday. Deepika (2nd, 40th, 42nd, 49th, 56th minutes) led the show in the opening match of the day as she shone bright for Hockey Haryana.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Women's Hockey Team
Indian Women's Hockey Team | Image: X/@TheHockeyIndia
Deepika slammed five goals, including a hat-trick, as Hockey Haryana thrashed Assam Hockey 15-0 in the Senior Women National Championship here on Friday.

Deepika (2nd, 40th, 42nd, 49th, 56th minutes) led the show in the opening match of the day as she shone bright for Hockey Haryana.

Known for her prowess from set pieces, Deepika converted two penalty corners besides scoring three field goals at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Nehrunager in Pimpri.

Sharmila Devi (2nd, 35th), Mahima Choudhary (15th, 47th), Udita (32nd from PC, 36th from PC) too sparkled scoring a brace each, while Neha Goyal (8th), Navneet Kaur (26th), Ekta Kaushik (44th), Jyoti (50th) were the other goal getters in Hockey Haryana's emphatic win.

Udita too was in her elements from penalty-corners as she scored both her goals from set pieces.

By virtue of their maiden win, Hockey Haryana are now atop Pool D with three points. Puducherry Hockey is the other team in the pool.

In a Pool E match, Dipti Lakra (5th, 12th minutes), Dipi Monika Toppo (10th, 51st minutes) and Aten Topno (12th, 34th) struck twice each to hand Hockey Association of Odisha an emphatic 9-1 win over Goans Hockey.

Besides, Jiwan Kishori Toppo (29th), Nitu Lakra (57th) and Anupa Barla (60th) also registered their names in the scoresheet for Hockey Association of Odisha.

Geeta Rathod scored the consolation goal for Goans Hockey in the 47th minute from a field strike.

Hockey Association of Odisha too registered their first win in the tournament and are on top of their pool. Hockey Chandigarh are the other side in Pool E.

Heavyweights Hockey Punjab slammed Hockey Rajasthan 11-2 in a Pool F match.

Sarabdeep Kaur (15th, 39th, 56th) slammed a hat-trick, while Taranpreet Kaur (1st, 42nd) and Kirandeep Kaur (18th, 45th) scored a brace each for Punjab in their dominating show. 

Whatsapp logo