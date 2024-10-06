Published 18:36 IST, October 6th 2024
Delhi, Bengal win final round matches but fail to reach quarters of Junior Women National C'ship
The quarterfinal lineup is set with Madhya Pradesh facing Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand taking on Maharashtra , Haryana clashing with Punjab, and Chhattisgarh going up against Odisha on Monday.
