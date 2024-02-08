Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:04 IST
FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Check entire schedule, live streaming, squad & more
The FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 will begin from today at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium. Check all fixtures and details.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Indian Women's Hockey Team will be up against tip-tier national teams and will make their case to seal their spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics Summer Games, which will take place in France this year. It will be an eight-nation tournament, and each pool's top two teams advance to the semi-finals, and the top-two finishers will guarantee their spot in the Paris Olympics.
3 things you need to know
Advertisement
- Indian Women's team will take part in the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers
- Team India is pitted with New Zealand, Italy, United States in Pool B
- Savita Punia will lead the Indian team, with Nikki Pradhan serving as her deputy
Also Read: International Ice Hockey Federation signals it could allow Israel to play upcoming events
Advertisement
FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Live Streaming: Schedule, live streaming, & squad details
FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Full Schedule & Timings
Date
Match
Time
Pool
|January 13, Saturday
|Germany vs Chile
|12:00 PM
|A
|January 13, Saturday
|Japan vs Czech Republic
|2:30 PM
|A
|January 13, Saturday
|New Zealand vs Italy
|5:00 PM
|B
|January 13, Saturday
|India vs USA
|7:30 PM
|B
|January 14, Sunday
|Chile vs Czech Republic
|12:00 PM
|A
|January 14, Sunday
|Japan vs Germany
|2:30 PM
|A
|January 14, Sunday
|USA vs Italy
|5:00 PM
|B
|January 14, Sunday
|New Zealand vs India
|7:30 PM
|B
|January 16, Tuesday
|Germany vs Czech Republic
|12:00 PM
|A
|January 16, Tuesday
|Chile vs Japan
|2:30 PM
|A
|January 16, Tuesday
|USA vs New Zealand
|5:00 PM
|B
|January 16, Tuesday
|India vs Italy
|7:30 PM
|B
|January 18, Thursday
|Crossover matches
|10:30 AM onwards
|January 18, Thursday
|Semi-final 1
|4:30 PM
|January 18, Thursday
|Semi-final 1
|7:30 PM
|January 19, Friday
|Fifth and seventh place matches
|10:30 AM onwards
|January 19, Friday
|Third place playoff
|4:30 PM
|January 19, Friday
|Final
|7:30 PM
FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: All teams
Pool A: Germany, Japan, Chile, Czech Republic
Advertisement
Pool B: India, New Zealand, Italy, United States
Where will the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches take place?
The FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches will be hosted at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.
How to watch the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches in India?
Fans in India can watch the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches live on the Sports18 Network (Channels: Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD).
How to watch the Live Streaming of the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches in India?
Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches via JioCinema & JioTV.
Also Read: Rupinderpal Singh's mantra for Indian women's hockey team drag-flickers: 'Beat the first rusher'
Advertisement
FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Full Squad of the Indian Women's Hockey Team
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Advertisement
Defenders: Nikki Pradhan (vice-captain), Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika
Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Beauty Dungdung
Advertisement
Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Baljeet Kaur
Advertisement
Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:04 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.