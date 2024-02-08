Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Check entire schedule, live streaming, squad & more

The FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 will begin from today at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium. Check all fixtures and details.

Pavitra Shome
The Indian Women's Hockey Team
The Indian Women's Hockey Team | Image:TheHockeyIndia/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian Women's Hockey Team will be up against tip-tier national teams and will make their case to seal their spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics Summer Games, which will take place in France this year. It will be an eight-nation tournament, and each pool's top two teams advance to the semi-finals, and the top-two finishers will guarantee their spot in the Paris Olympics.

3 things you need to know 

  • Indian Women's team will take part in the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers
  • Team India is pitted with New Zealand, Italy, United States in Pool B 
  • Savita Punia will lead the Indian team, with Nikki Pradhan serving as her deputy

Also Read: International Ice Hockey Federation signals it could allow Israel to play upcoming events

FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Live Streaming: Schedule, live streaming, & squad details

FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Full Schedule & Timings

Date

Match

Time

Pool

January 13, SaturdayGermany vs Chile12:00 PMA
January 13, SaturdayJapan vs Czech Republic2:30 PMA
January 13, SaturdayNew Zealand vs Italy5:00 PMB
January 13, SaturdayIndia vs USA7:30 PMB
January 14, SundayChile vs Czech Republic12:00 PMA
January 14, SundayJapan vs Germany2:30 PMA
January 14, SundayUSA vs Italy5:00 PMB
January 14, SundayNew Zealand vs India7:30 PMB
January 16, TuesdayGermany vs Czech Republic12:00 PMA
January 16, TuesdayChile vs Japan2:30 PMA
January 16, TuesdayUSA vs New Zealand5:00 PMB
January 16, TuesdayIndia vs Italy7:30 PMB
January 18, ThursdayCrossover matches10:30 AM onwards 
January 18, ThursdaySemi-final 14:30 PM 
January 18, ThursdaySemi-final 17:30 PM 
January 19, FridayFifth and seventh place matches10:30 AM onwards 
January 19, FridayThird place playoff4:30 PM 
January 19, FridayFinal7:30 PM 

FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: All teams

Pool A: Germany, Japan, Chile, Czech Republic

Pool B: India, New Zealand, Italy, United States

Where will the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches take place? 

The FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches will be hosted at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

How to watch the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches in India?

Fans in India can watch the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches live on the Sports18 Network (Channels: Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD).

How to watch the Live Streaming of the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches via JioCinema & JioTV.

Also Read: Rupinderpal Singh's mantra for Indian women's hockey team drag-flickers: 'Beat the first rusher'

FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Full Squad of the Indian Women's Hockey Team 

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan (vice-captain), Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika 

Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Beauty Dungdung  

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Baljeet Kaur

 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

