The Indian Women's Hockey Team will be up against tip-tier national teams and will make their case to seal their spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics Summer Games, which will take place in France this year. It will be an eight-nation tournament, and each pool's top two teams advance to the semi-finals, and the top-two finishers will guarantee their spot in the Paris Olympics.

3 things you need to know

Indian Women's team will take part in the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

Team India is pitted with New Zealand, Italy, United States in Pool B

Savita Punia will lead the Indian team, with Nikki Pradhan serving as her deputy

FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Live Streaming: Schedule, live streaming, & squad details

FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Full Schedule & Timings

Date Match Time Pool January 13, Saturday Germany vs Chile 12:00 PM A January 13, Saturday Japan vs Czech Republic 2:30 PM A January 13, Saturday New Zealand vs Italy 5:00 PM B January 13, Saturday India vs USA 7:30 PM B January 14, Sunday Chile vs Czech Republic 12:00 PM A January 14, Sunday Japan vs Germany 2:30 PM A January 14, Sunday USA vs Italy 5:00 PM B January 14, Sunday New Zealand vs India 7:30 PM B January 16, Tuesday Germany vs Czech Republic 12:00 PM A January 16, Tuesday Chile vs Japan 2:30 PM A January 16, Tuesday USA vs New Zealand 5:00 PM B January 16, Tuesday India vs Italy 7:30 PM B January 18, Thursday Crossover matches 10:30 AM onwards January 18, Thursday Semi-final 1 4:30 PM January 18, Thursday Semi-final 1 7:30 PM January 19, Friday Fifth and seventh place matches 10:30 AM onwards January 19, Friday Third place playoff 4:30 PM January 19, Friday Final 7:30 PM

FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: All teams

Pool A: Germany, Japan, Chile, Czech Republic

Pool B: India, New Zealand, Italy, United States

Where will the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches take place?

The FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches will be hosted at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

How to watch the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches in India?

Fans in India can watch the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches live on the Sports18 Network (Channels: Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD).

How to watch the Live Streaming of the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches via JioCinema & JioTV.

FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Full Squad of the Indian Women's Hockey Team

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan (vice-captain), Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika

Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Beauty Dungdung

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Baljeet Kaur