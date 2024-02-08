Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Germany rout Czech Republic 10-0 to sail into semis of FIH Women''s Olympic Qualifier

Sonja Zimmermann recorded a hat-trick while Jette Fleschutz and Charlotte Stapenhorst netted a brace each as Germany routed Czech Republic 10-0 to sail into FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier semifinals, here on Tuesday.

Press Trust Of India
FIH Women''s Olympic Qualifier
Germany in FIH Women''s Olympic Qualifier | Image:PTI
Sonja Zimmermann recorded a hat-trick while Jette Fleschutz and Charlotte Stapenhorst netted a brace each as Germany routed Czech Republic 10-0 to sail into FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier semifinals, here on Tuesday.

Zimmermann sounded the board from a field effort in the 42nd minute and then scored from penalty strokes in the 46th and 52nd minutes to complete her hat-trick.

Fleschutz struck two field goals in the 22nd and 44th minute whereas Charlotte Stapenhorst (19th, 43rd), Nike Lorenz (39th), Pauline Heinz (54th) and Selin Oruz (55th) were the other goal-scorers for the winning side.

In a lopsided contest, Germany dominated from the beginning with the action taking place mostly inside the Czech half.

The gulf between the two sides was evident with the world No 5 Germany showing aggressive intent throughout the contest. On their part, the 25th-ranked Czech Republic appeared to be content in sitting back and defending — a ploy that did not seem to work.

The Germans were all over Czech Republic as they earned as many as 13 penalty corners as against their opponent's nil.

German goalkeeper Nathalie Kubalski stood as a mere spectator for the entire 60 minutes as the Czech forwardline hardly created any chances.

The mismatch was noticeable since Czech players lacked the skills to tide over the former two-time world champions and 2004 Olympic gold medallist.

The big victory means Germany are set to top Pool A with seven points from three games and a goal difference of plus 13.

In such a scenario, they will take on the second-placed team from Pool B in the semifinals on Thursday.

In the second match in Pool A, Japan will play Chile with both the sides in the reckoning for a semifinal berth. 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

