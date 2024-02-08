Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

Hockey India coach Craig Fulton picks big squad for Four-Nation tour in SA, Manpreet Singh returns

For the men's Four-Nation hockey tour of South Africa this month, India has selected a massive 26-man roster in an attempt to evaluate as many players as possible ahead of the pivotal Olympic year.

Press Trust Of India
Craig Fulton
Craig Fulton looks on during a match | Image:Hockey India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India has picked a jumbo 26-member squad for the men's Four-Nation hockey tour of South Africa this month to check out as many players as possible in the crucial Olympic year.

The tournament, which will mark the comeback of former captain Manpreet Singh after a break, will be played in Cape Town from January 22 with the other competing countries being France, the Netherlands and hosts South Africa.

The Indians will be led by Harmanpreet Singh, while FIH Player of the Year Hardik Singh will be his deputy.

"We are quite excited to get on with the season in the Olympic year with the South Africa tour where we will play quality teams," said India chief coach Craig Fulton.

"We have chosen a big squad in order to give players exposure and it will also give me an opportunity to see some of the players in competition mode ahead of the Pro League," he added.

Youngsters Araijeet Singh Hundal and Boby Singh Dhami have been included following an impressive outing with the junior Indian side.

"We have a short camp in SAI, Bengaluru before we leave for the tour. We have also included two young players in the senior side, and it will be interesting to watch them adapt to the level we play," the coach added.

Stalwart PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak will continue to do duty under the bar.

The squad: Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Pawan.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sumit, Sanjay, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.

Midfielders: Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Hardik Singh (vc), Manpreet Singh.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

