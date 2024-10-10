Published 16:26 IST, October 10th 2024
Hockey India League: Harmanpreet Singh & over 1000 names to go under the hammer at auction
The Hockey India League league is returning after a seven-year hiatus with an expanded format that includes both men's and, for the first time ever, women's leagues, running concurrently.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India's Captain Harmanpreet Singh in action during the match against Pakistan in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy, on Saturday | Image: ANI Photo
16:26 IST, October 10th 2024