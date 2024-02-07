Updated January 26th, 2024 at 17:21 IST
India beat New Zealand 11-1 to enter semifinals of FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup
The goalfest continued with India again scoring two more quick goals, this time from Mariana Kujur (13th, 14th) as the first half ended with India leading 6-1.
Rutaja Pisal scored four goals while Deepika Soreng struck thrice as India hammered New Zealand 11-1 to enter the semifinals of the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup here.
New Zealand took the lead courtesy a goal from Oriwa Hepi (2nd minute) but India equalized within fifteen seconds as Deepika Soreng (2nd) found the back of the net with an astonishing finish. Rutaja (9th) put India in the lead before Mumtaz Khan (10th, 11th) quickly fired back-to-back goals.
India’s control of proceedings continued and Rutaja (22nf) scored her second goal of the match. Deepika (25th) also brought up her second goal before Rutaja (26th, 28th) added two more goals to her tally.
Deepika (29th) then scored another goal to complete her hat-trick as India won the game 11-1.
India face South Africa in the semifinal.
