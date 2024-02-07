Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 22:08 IST

India lose 3-4 against Germany in shoot-out, to face Japan for Paris berth

The match was stretched to a penalty shootout after the teams were tied at 2-2 in the regulation time. With this win Germany secured a berth in the Paris Olympics later this year.

Press Trust Of India
Indian women's hocket team
Indian women's hocket team | Image:Hockey India
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Indian women's hockey team fought with tigerish resolve but lost its nerves in the most crucial phase of the penalty shootout, going down to Germany 3-4 in the second semifinal of the FIH Olympic Qualifier here on Thursday.

The match was stretched to a penalty shootout after the teams were tied at 2-2 in the regulation time. With this win Germany secured a berth in the Paris Olympics later this year.

Advertisement

However, India will also have a crumb of consolation as the hosts have another chance to seal their Olympics berth if they beat Japan in the third-fourth place match on Friday.

The top three sides from this tournament will qualify for the Paris Games. World no.5 Germany will take on the USA in the final of this event on Friday.

Advertisement

Deepika (15th minute) and Ishika Chaudhary (59th) were the goal-scorers for India in the regular time, while Germany's both goals were scored by Charlotte Stapenhorst (27th, 57th).

As expected, the Germans came out attacking from the onset and exerted continuous pressure on the Indian defence on a foggy night, where visibility was a problem. The Germans were right on their money with their strategy and made numerous circle entries.

Advertisement

They earned a penalty corner in the opening minute but it was disallowed after India went for a review. But the visitors kept up the pressure and fetched another penalty corner in the ninth minute but India captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia was up to the task.

The Indians too made a few circle penetrations but lacked in finishing.

Advertisement

But egged on by MS Dhoni, the former India cricket team captain who came to watch the game, the home side fought back valiantly to trouble the German defence with their speed.

Just 55 seconds from the end of the first quarter, India secured their first penalty corner and Deepika slammed home with a powerful drag-flick to stun the Germans.

Advertisement

The Indians grew in confidence after the goal and attacked the rival defence continuously, which witnessed a few goal-mouth scrambles but goals eluded them.

The relentless Germans were in no mood to sit back and attacked in numbers after being 0-1 down.

Advertisement

Lack of coordination from the Indian midfield and inability to clear loose balls cost the hosts dearly as Germany equalised three minutes from half-time when Stapenhorst scored from a field effort.

The Germans continued their relentless efforts after the change of ends. But the Indian defence stood tall to deny their opponents.

Advertisement

Three minutes from the third quarter, Savita came into the action and pulled off a fine body save to deny Anne Schroder.

The Germans used their strong frame and powerplay to dominate the Indians.

Advertisement

In the 35th minute, India got a great chance to take the lead from a counter-attack but Deepika's push from close range was easily padded away by German goalkeeper Julia Sonntag.

Seconds later, Germany bagged their second penalty corner but the Indian backline was rock solid, which weathered several German raids.

Advertisement

Eventually, it became too much to handle for the Indian defence. It melted three minutes into the fourth quarter when Stapenhorst scored her second goal of the day to stun the capacity crowd at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium.

The Indians, however, did not give up and secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 59th minute, the second of which was put into the goal by Ishika from a rebound, forcing the match into the shoot-out.

Advertisement

In the shoot-out, it was advantage India as Savita made two fine saves but Navneet Kaur, Neha Goyal, Sangita Kumari and Sonika missed from one-on-one situation in sudden death to hand Germany the match and ticket to the Paris Games. 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 22:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Teja Sajja Thought He'd Die While Performing Action Sequences In HanuMan

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  2. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  3. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News33 minutes ago

  5. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement