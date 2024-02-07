Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

India Lose to Netherlands in Quarterfinals of FIH Hockey5s World Cup

Mohammed Raheel's hat-trick was in vain as the Indian men's hockey team lost 4-7 to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup.

Press Trust Of India
Hockey India
team India at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup | Image:X/@TheHockeyIndia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mohammed Raheel’s hat-trick went in vain as India suffered a 4-7 defeat to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup on Tuesday.

Apart from Raheel (1′, 7′, 25′), Mandeep Mor (11′) scored for India.

For the Netherlands, Sander de Wijn (4′, 15′), and Alexander Schop (10′, 26′) scored a brace each, while Lucas Middendorp (12′), Jamie van Aart (13′), and Pepijn Reyenga (20′) also found the net.

The match started on a promising for India as Raheel showcased his skills with a remarkable field goal in the very first minute, setting the tone for an intense competition.

However, the Netherlands swiftly responded to India’s early lead, with de Wijn (4′) levelling the score. Undeterred by the quick equaliser, India intensified their offensive strategies, leading to another goal by Raheel.

Despite the renewed lead, the Netherlands, demonstrating resilience, managed to equalise once again, courtesy of a goal by Schop.

The back-and-forth nature of the match continued, with Mandeep reclaiming the lead for India.

Nevertheless, the Netherlands countered with a rapid succession of goals, as Middendorp and van Aart skilfully found the back of the net, swinging the momentum in favour of the Netherlands.

Heading into half time, de Wijn delivered a crucial challenge goal, leaving India behind. The second half witnessed the Netherlands asserting their dominance, as Reyenga and Schop extended their lead.

Despite a valiant effort by Raheel, who scored again to complete his hat-trick, India fell short.

India will next play against Kenya in the 5-8th place match later in the day.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

