Updated January 24th, 2024 at 23:42 IST
India play out 2-2 draw against France in 4-Nation Hockey tourney in SA
The Indian men's hockey team failed to live up to its expectations after a bright start to draw 2-2 against France in its second game of the Four-Nation Tournament here on Wednesday.
Press Trust Of India
Mandeep Singh (8th minute) and Amit Rohidas (19th) scored for India, while France came back in the contest with goals from Timothee Clement and B Gaspard in the 37th and 59th minutes respectively.
The Indians had earlier defeated France 4-0 in their tournament opener on Monday.
