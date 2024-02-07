English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

India play out 2-2 draw against France in 4-Nation Hockey tourney in SA

The Indian men's hockey team failed to live up to its expectations after a bright start to draw 2-2 against France in its second game of the Four-Nation Tournament here on Wednesday.

Press Trust Of India
hockey
hockey | Image:pti
The Indian men's hockey team failed to live up to its expectations after a bright start to draw 2-2 against France in its second game of the Four-Nation Tournament here on Wednesday.

Mandeep Singh (8th minute) and Amit Rohidas (19th) scored for India, while France came back in the contest with goals from Timothee Clement and B Gaspard in the 37th and 59th minutes respectively.

The Indians had earlier defeated France 4-0 in their tournament opener on Monday.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

