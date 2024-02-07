Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

India secure comeback win over United States

Mariana Kujur and Deepika Soreng struck a brace each as India secured a 7-3 victory over the United States in their second Pool C game of the Hockey5s Women’s World Cup here.

Press Trust Of India
Argentina sojourn for Indian hockey team before Chile World Cup
Argentina sojourn for Indian hockey team before Chile World Cup | Image:Hockey India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 Mariana Kujur and Deepika Soreng struck a brace each as India secured a 7-3 victory over the United States in their second Pool C game of the Hockey5s Women’s World Cup here.

The goalscorers for India were Mahima Choudhary (17’), Mariana Kujur (20’, 22’), Deepika Soreng (23’, 25’), Mumtaz Khan (27’), and Ajmina Kujur (29’).

Jacqueline Sumfest (4’, 18’) and captain Linnea Gonzales (14’) got on the scoresheet for the United States in the match on Wednesday.

Sumfest gave the USA the lead with a reverse shot that found the bottom corner of the Indian goal.

United States' Captain Linnea Gonzales intercepted a clearance from the Indian defense and unleashed a close-range shot to double their lead.

The second-half began with India pegging the United States into their own half; the pressure resulted in a challenge which was converted by Mahima Choudhary.

However, the United States were quick to bounce back with Sumfest striking from a thunderous strike from the half-line to restore the two-goal cushion for the United States.

As India looked to get back on level terms, Mariana Kujur was on her toes, deflecting a cross to breach Kealsie Robles's goal and put India within striking distance.

Mariana continued to hound the United States’ defensive line in the second-half, pouncing on a loose ball in the opposition half and flashing a shot past Kealsie Robles to make it level at 3-3.

Deepika Soreng then scored from a tight angle to help India snatch a 4-3 lead.

Two minutes later, Deepika struck from a tighter angle to give India a two-goal lead.

Mumtaz and Ajmina then struck one each to cap their stunning turnaround.

India won their first match in Pool C against Poland 5-4. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

