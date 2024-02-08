Advertisement

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will be up against tip-tier national teams and will make their case to seal their spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics Summer Games, which will take place in France this year. The Savita Punia-led team faced defeat in their first match against USA but quickly rebounded and picked a win against New Zealand. India's third match against Italy will be a do-or-die scenario, and the women's Hockey squad needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

3 things you need to know

Indian Women's team will take part in the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

Team India is pitted with New Zealand, Italy, United States in Pool B

Savita Punia will lead the Indian team, with Nikki Pradhan serving as her deputy

India Women vs Italy Women FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match: All live streaming & squad details

When will the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Matches take place?

The FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match between India Women and Italy Women will take place on Tuesday, January 16th, at 07:30 PM.

Where will the India Women vs Italy Women FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match take place?

The FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match between India Women and Italy Women will be hosted at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

How to watch India vs Italy live telecast of FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match between India Women and Italy Women live on the Sports18 Network (Channels: Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD).

How to watch India vs Italy live streaming of the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match between India Women and Italy Women via JioCinema & JioTV.

FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Full Squad of the Indian Women's Hockey Team

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan (vice-captain), Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika

Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Beauty Dungdung

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Baljeet Kaur