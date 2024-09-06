sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:19 IST, September 6th 2024

Indian Hockey can aim for gold in next Olympics: PR Sreejesh

The former national team captain, who announced his retirement after the Paris Olympics, told journalists in the Bihar capital that he saw the state as the future "sports hub".

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PR Sreejesh
India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh leaves the field after warming up before the start of the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
