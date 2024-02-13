English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Indian women's hockey team suffers 1-2 loss to China in FIH Pro League

The Indian women hockey team's disappointing run in the FIH Pro League continued as it lost 1-2 to China here on Monday. India took the lead in the seventh minute through Sangita Kumari's field goal but China equalised in the 14th minute through Gu Bingfeng (penalty corner).

Press Trust Of India
Women's Hockey
Women's Hockey | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Indian women hockey team's disappointing run in the FIH Pro League continued as it lost 1-2 to China here on Monday.

India took the lead in the seventh minute through Sangita Kumari's field goal but China equalised in the 14th minute through Gu Bingfeng (penalty corner), who scored his second goal of the match in the 53rd minute through a penalty stroke.

Advertisement

India had lost to China by the same 1-2 margin in their earlier match on February 3 in Bhubaneswar.

India earned five penalty corners in the match -- as against four by China -- but as is their wont, they could not convert a single one.

Advertisement

The two sides were locked 1-1 at the end of the first quarter. Sangita gave the finishing touches after receiving a pass from Vandana Katariya.

Just a minute before the end of the first quarter, Bingfeng smashed the ball past India captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia in her second PC attempt.

Advertisement

The next two quarters did not produce any goal from both sides.

China enjoyed greater ball possession in the second quarter but the Indian defence was resilient in not allowing the visitors to connect the dots and take the lead.

Advertisement

With about 10 minutes left in the second quarter, China were awarded a penalty corner but Savita made a fine save. The Indians immediately mounted a counter attack and found themselves with an opportunity to score courtesy of another penalty corner.

However, the Chinese defence was equal to the task as the half ended at 1-1 scoreline.

Advertisement

China were awarded a penalty corner early in the third quarter but a referral from a vigilant Neha Goyal led to that decision being reversed as the ball had hit the shin of Chinese player Huang Haiyan.

India kept good control of the ball in the third quarter while the Chinese played deep inside their own half, preventing the Indians from breaking through their defence. The stalemate continued with neither team finding the back of the net in the third quarter.

Advertisement

Both teams came close to taking the lead on numerous occasions but it was China who struck their second goal after being awarded a penalty stroke.

Bingfeng stepped up to take the penalty stroke and made no mistake as the Chinese had their noses in front with about seven minutes left on the clock.

Advertisement

India were awarded two successive penalty corners in the 55th minute but the Chinese defence kept the ball out on both occasions. China held on to their slender lead of one goal till the end.

India had also lost to the Netherlands (1-3) and Australia (0-3) before beating USA 3-1 on February 9.

Advertisement

India face the Netherlands again in their next match here on Wednesday. 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

20 minutes ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

34 minutes ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

36 minutes ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

39 minutes ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

42 minutes ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

an hour ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

an hour ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

an hour ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

4 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

7 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

7 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

7 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

7 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

7 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

7 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Neena Gupta's Chic Look Book Defies Age Norms

    Web Stories24 minutes ago

  2. India-UAE Ties Have Grown Strongly Under PM Modi: Ambassador Sudhir

    Videos24 minutes ago

  3. New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Streaming: How to watch NZ-SA 2nd Test?

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  4. Delhi: 2 Men Went Inside Manhole in Search of Gold, Died of Toxic Gas

    India News33 minutes ago

  5. Farmers Protest 2.0: Will 2020 Re-Run Besiege Capital? Delhi on Alert

    India News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement