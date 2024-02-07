Advertisement

The Indian women's hockey team's woeful penalty corner conversion rate is due to the lack of drag flickers in the side, according to chief coach Janneke Schopman, who stressed on the need to have a more effective talent development programme in the country.

Penalty corner conversion has been a thorn in the flesh for the Indian women's team of late. The inability to convert was one of the reasons the side struggled at last month's Olympic Qualifiers, eventually missing the bus for the Paris Games.

"We need potentially more depth in our penalty corner. That is a concern in women's hockey in India," Schopman said on the eve of India's FIH Pro League match against China.