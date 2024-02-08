Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Profligate India lose 0-1 to USA in Olympic Qualifiers

A profligate Indian team squandered chances galore to lose 0-1 to lower-ranked United States of America in its opening match of the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier here on Saturday. Ranked sixth in the world, India dominated the possession and created numerous scoring chances.

Press Trust Of India
Sushila Chanu has been rested for the Asian Champions Trophy.
Sushila Chanu has been rested for the Asian Champions Trophy. | Image:Hockey India
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

A profligate Indian team squandered chances galore to lose 0-1 to lower-ranked United States of America in its opening match of the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier here on Saturday.

Ranked sixth in the world, India dominated the possession and created numerous scoring chances, including as many as seven penalty corners, but failed to breach the American defence.

Advertisement

USA, ranked 24th in the world rankings, scored the solitary goal of the match through Abigail Tamer in the 16th minute of the Pool B match.

The defeat would make India's road to Paris tougher as it will be up against stronger teams in next matches.

Advertisement

There was hardly anything to separate the two sides in the first quarter which witnessed a keenly-contested battle. Both teams managed a few circle penetration but goals eluded the two sides.

The Indians, however, were guilty of not using both the flanks unlike USA who build their attacks from both corners.

Advertisement

India's woes from penalty corners remained unchanged as they wasted as many as six set pieces. The Americans sounded the board in the 11th minute through skipper Amanda Golini but the goal was disallowed for obstruction, much to the relief of the packed stadium.

Minutes from the first quarter, the Indians got a great chance to take the lead when Udita combined well with Neha to create the opportunity but the former's effort was saved by American goalie Kelsey Bing.

Advertisement

The Indians, however, got a rude shock just after restart as USA took the lead a minute into the second quarter through Tamer, who was also assisted by some poor defending by the home team inside their D.

India's persistent pressure resulted in three penalty corners in quick succession but the Americans defended stoutly.

Advertisement

Minutes from half-time, India created two more chances.

First Ishika Chaudhary's tomahawk from a tight angle went inches wide of the American goal and then Navneet Kaur's reverse hit from inside the circle was brilliantly saved by an alert Bing in front of the bar.

Advertisement

The Indians didn't learn their lesson after the change of ends as they continued to build their attacks through the middle but the Americans crowd that area to deny their opponents any chance.

The India held on to the ball too much without releasing it instantly, a strategy that cost them dearly.

Advertisement

Whenever the Indians managed to get inside the American circle, they lacked ideas.

India secured another penalty corner 37 seconds from the third quarter but wasted the chance.

Advertisement

The hosts got another chance after Monika asked for referral. The decision was bang on as India secured a penalty corner, which resulted in another but their poor conversion rate continued as Navneet's efforts were easily kept away by USA goalie Bing.

To make matters worse for India, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke was shown the yellow card -- five minute suspension -- for a rough tackle on an American player in the early stages of the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Trailing by a goal, the Indians attacked in numbers and secured their seventh penalty corner in the 48th minute. Navneet this time found the net but the goal was disallowed as the ball went in after ricochetting off Jyoti's feet.

USA secured three consecutive penalty corners seven minutes from the hooter but wasted all.

Advertisement

Tamer's goal eventually turned out to be winner.

India will next play New Zealand on Sunday, while USA will be up against Italy.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement