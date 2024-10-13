Published 21:02 IST, October 13th 2024
Soorma Hockey Club Acquire India Captain Harmanpreet Singh for ₹78.1 Lakh at Day 1 of HIL Auction
The most expensive player of HIL was Harmanpreet Singh, who cost Rs 78.1 lakhs to Soorma Hockey Club on the first day of the auction.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Harmanpreet Singh, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium | Image: AP
- 4 min read
20:17 IST, October 13th 2024