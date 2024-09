Published 20:28 IST, September 19th 2024

'How can I bat?': Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets a Major Takeaway From India's Early Fumble On Day 1 vs BAN

The brightest kid on the bloc, Yashasvi Jaiswal, continued from where he left off against England earlier in the year. He struck 56 on Day 1 of IND vs BAN Test.