Published 18:29 IST, September 19th 2024

'Masterclass from AshWIN': Fans Bow Down to Ashwin As He Smashes 6th Test Ton On Day 1 of IND vs BAN

Ravichandran Ashwin has registered his 6th Test ton on Day 1 of the 1st India vs Bangladesh Test. He came in when India were in a dire situation at 144/6.