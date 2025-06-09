'How Was Your Sunday?' Carlos Alcaraz's Question After Successfully Defending His French Open Title With Win Over Jannik Sinner Goes Viral

French Open 2025: It was a win to savour for Carlos Alcaraz as he successfully came back from behind to defend his French Open title on Sunday with a win over Jannik Sinner. The Spaniard got off to a woeful start, dropping the first two sets. With the game almost done at that point, Alcaraz had different ideas, as he dug in hard to force a decider and then go on to clinch it. Alcaraz won the game 6-4, 7-6, 4-6, 6-7, 6-7. Alcaraz showed tremendous mental strength to fight on with the belief and then pull it off in five hours and 29 minutes. As expected, Alcaraz was in tears after the win.

"How was your Sunday?"

After winning the game, Alcaraz took to social space and he had a question for all his fans. "Cómo ha ido vuestro domingo?" Alcaraz wrote on his X account, which translates to "How was your Sunday?" in English.

At the end, there was not much to choose between the two. Both players won equal number of break points.

The Rise of Alcaraz

The 22-year-old now have five Grand Slam titles to his name and holds the incredible feat of never losing a final. The big-hitting Alcaraz equalled Spanish icon Rafael Nadal's feat, clinching five major wins at that age of merely 22. Alcaraz's stellar show has put him a step closer towards greatness as he was long touted as the heir to Nadal's clay court throne.

ALSO READ: Alcaraz Shares Joy with Ball Kids Following Epic French Open Final