  • India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Streaming, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: When And Where to WATCH

Updated 09:17 IST, February 20th 2025

India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Streaming, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: When And Where to WATCH

India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Streaming, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma-led Team India play their tournament opener against Bangladesh in Dubai.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Bangladesh vs India, Live Streaming Details, ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Bangladesh vs India, Live Streaming Details, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Image: AP Photo

India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Streaming, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The Rohit Sharma -led side would take on Bangladesh on Thursday in Dubai and look to start their campaign on a winning note. Without a doubt, India start hot favourites to win this one. On the other hand, a determined Najmul Hossain Shanto is eager to bring the coveted title to their region. Ahead of the thrilling competition, here is all you need to know.

IND VS BAN LIVE STREAMING DETAILS - ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

When will the ICC CT 2025 match between India and Bangladesh take place?
The ICC CT match between India and Bangladesh will be taking place on Thursday, February 20.

Where will the ICC CT match between India and Bangladesh be played?
The ICC CT match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the ICC CT match between India and Bangladesh begin?
The ICC CT match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 2.30 PM IST. The toss is slated to take place at 2 PM IST.

How to watch the ICC CT match between India and Bangladesh live on TV?
The ICC CT match between India and Bangladesh will be aired live on Star Sports Network as well as Sports18 channels.

How to live stream the ICC CT match between India and Bangladesh?
The ICC CT match between India and Bangladesh can be live-streamed on JioHotstar website and mobile application.

IND vs BAN Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Jaker Ali(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli , Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya , Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant , Washington Sundar

Published 09:12 IST, February 20th 2025

