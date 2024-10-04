sb.scorecardresearch
  • Indian National Rally Sprint Championship debuts in central India at Indore

Published 12:51 IST, October 4th 2024

Indian National Rally Sprint Championship debuts in central India at Indore

The FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship for two-wheelers is set to make its debut in central India in Indore on Saturday, marking a significant milestone for the region.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024
FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024 | Image: Special arrangement
12:51 IST, October 4th 2024