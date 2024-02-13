English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

International Pro Wrestling Championship 2024: Sangram Singh to face off against Muhammad Saeed

Making his comeback after six years, Sangram Singh will be seen in action on the mat against Muhammad Saeed, an international wrestler hailing from Pakistan.

Republic Sports Desk
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh | Image:Sangram Singh/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Making his comeback after six years, Sangram Singh will be seen in action on the mat against Muhammad Saeed, an international wrestler hailing from Pakistan on the 24th of February 2024. This epic face off is the headline event of the International Pro Wrestling Championship 2024 held at Shabab Alahli Club, Dubai promoted by World Professional Wrestling Hub that will also be witness to five undercard matches.

“The anticipated level of competition in Dubai excites me and I want to thank the Dubai Sports Council for their support. This sport of wrestling exemplifies gentlemanly conduct, and I aim to inspire the youth through this event keeping in mind the ideology of FIT India. Competing against Muhammad Saeed, who is an elite athlete in his own right will be the perfect way to emphasize that age is no barrier and I look forward to a great fight to complete my anticipated comeback facilitated by World Professional Wrestling Hub.” Said, Sangram Singh, Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion and FIT India Ambassador & Icon.

Advertisement

“Wrestling is a pivotal sport in India and being associated with the World Professional Wrestling Hub continues the work that all of us have been aiming to achieve in order to grow the sport in India in the right manner. The next generation of wrestlers are the future medal winning contenders at the highest level and this event will only inspire them to work harder in order to achieve their potential. Sangram Singh is a great ambassador of the sport of wrestling and I wish him all the best for the upcoming fight in Dubai.” Said Mr. Gyan Singh, Olympian, Dhyanchand Awardee, Ex-India Chief Coach at the press conference held today.

The event will feature a lineup of five matches, including the much-anticipated headline event featuring Sangram Singh against Muhammad Saeed. The other match ups feature Ilias Bekbulatov (Russia), 2017 European Wrestling Champion vs Damon Kemp (USA), Andrea Carolina (Columbia), Olympian, vs Vescan Cynthia (France), Olympian, Bader Ali (UAE), Silver medallist, Arab Championship, vs Mbo Isomi Aron (Congo), Gold Medalist, Games of La Francophonie, Mimi Hristova (Bulgaria), Olympian vs Skiba Monika (Poland).

Advertisement

“On behalf of the Dubai Sports Council, I would like to extend the warmest welcome to all the wrestlers that will be competing at the International Pro Wrestling Championship 2024. India has historically been a powerhouse of wrestling on an international stage and this event not only helps promote the sport in India but in Dubai as the people will witness masters of the sport including Olympians and world level medallists. The level of competition is expected to be of the highest level and I wish all the wrestlers our best.” Said Mr. Ali Al Aseeri, Representative, Dubai Sports Council.

“Wrestling has brought immense pride and achievement to India and is a sport that is played by the common man. I am honoured to have given the opportunity to be a part of the growth of this wonderful sport on an international level and am hopeful that this will inspire the generation to compete at the highest level. I thank Dubai Sports Council for believing in what we are aiming to do and for their full support in conducting this event.” Said Mr. Parveen Gupta, Entrepreneur & Promoter, World Professional Wrestling Hub. 
This line up of the International Pro Wrestling Champion 2024 – Dubai is testament to the bench strength of the event showcasing elite national and international wrestlers that boast of medals on the international and Olympic circuit. The event aims to herald a new era for wrestling, reshaping its perception in the country and providing a global platform for both professionals and amateurs and to elevate the standard of wrestling, offering participants a chance to compete on a grand stage and grapple with the best in the world.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

20 minutes ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

35 minutes ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

37 minutes ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

39 minutes ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

42 minutes ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

an hour ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

an hour ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

an hour ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

4 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

7 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

7 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

7 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

7 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

7 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

7 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Neena Gupta's Chic Look Book Defies Age Norms

    Web Stories24 minutes ago

  2. India-UAE Ties Have Grown Strongly Under PM Modi: Ambassador Sudhir

    Videos25 minutes ago

  3. New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Streaming: How to watch NZ-SA 2nd Test?

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  4. Delhi: 2 Men Went Inside Manhole in Search of Gold, Died of Toxic Gas

    India News33 minutes ago

  5. Farmers Protest 2.0: Will 2020 Re-Run Besiege Capital? Delhi on Alert

    India News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement